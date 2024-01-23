Strong police presence set for Black Country derby clash this Sunday

The force stressed it was planning for a "smooth" event to ensure there isn't any trouble.

The fourth round FA cup fixture, which is set to take place on Sunday at 11.45am, is expected to see a large supporter turnout when Wolves appear at The Hawthorns. The force said they are working with both clubs and local venues to make sure there is "as little disruption as possible".

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "The local derby between WBA and Wolves will be attended by a large number of supporters of both teams and we want to ensure everyone enjoys the match.

"There will be large numbers of supporters meeting up and travelling from various locations across the Black Country and further afield to The Hawthorns, and we are working to make sure this happens smoothly and with as little disruption as possible to transport pubs and bars, and local residents.

"We will have a substantial policing presence and are working with both clubs to manage this."

The larger police presence was met with a good response from residents, however many still think that things may get out of hand.

Albion fan, Mark Parsons, from West Bromwich, said: "I think Albion will win this time. But if they do, I think there might be a bit of trouble.

"I think the increased police presence is good, but they need to be on the ball for the night. If it goes wrong then there will be a lot to clean up around here."

The time of the game was changed to earlier to make as little impact on the area as possible, the force said.