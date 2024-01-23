Signalling faults cause morning commuter chaos in Walsall

Morning travellers have faced early morning delays at Walsall Railway Station as signalling issues lead to fewer trains running from the usually busy station.

The faults were first reported to us at 6.37am this morning, with West Midlands Railway saying that train services running through the line will be subject to delays or complete cancellations.

On X, the group said: "Due to a problem with the signalling system at Walsall fewer trains are able to run on some lines.

"Train services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed."

Rail tickets are being accepted on bus travel through the line, with National Express West Midlands saying they are accepting rail tickets for various services in the area.

On X, the bus group said: "Due to points of failure, National Express buses are currently accepting train tickets on the following services.

"AG 11A/C, BC 14 PB 7, 16, 33, 65, 67, 907/A, WA 4/H/M, 19, 29, 31, 32, 70, X51, 159, 934, 935, 936, 937/A 997, WN 529."