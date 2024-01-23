Wolverhampton pupil referral unit for pupils with behavioural issues rated ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted

The Midpoint Centre, a Key Stage 4 facility for 14-16 year-olds in Parkfields, underwent a monitoring visit from Ofsted on November 21 last year.

The centre, in Lawnswood Avenue, works with pupils who have been permanently excluded, or are at risk of permanent exclusion, from school.

At present, the unit has a mix of 57 male and female pupils who engage in a tailored curriculum and a range of early intervention strategies in partnership with the local authority, mainstream schools, academies and parents/carers as well as other organisations.

In a letter to acting headteacher Nigel Biddle, Ofsted Inspector Mark Howes said: “During the inspection, I discussed with you the actions that have been taken to improve the school since the most recent graded inspection.

"I also visited lessons, spoke with pupils and staff and scrutinised a range of documents. I have considered all this in coming to my judgement.

“Midpoint Centre remains inadequate and requires special measures.

"Leaders have made insufficient progress to improve the school, and may not appoint early career teachers before the next monitoring inspection.

“Leaders have continued to ensure that safeguarding remains a high priority.