Football legend Eric Cantona brings new singing venture to Wolverhampton stage

Now Eric Cantona is coming to Wolverhampton's Wulfrun Hall as part of his reinvention as a singer.

The former Manchester United star and French international will perform his new album on the penultimate date of his spring UK and Ireland tour.

It is the latest career move for the 57-year-old, will be at The Halls on Thursday, April 18, before ending his tour in Manchester. He retired from football in 1997 to pursue a career in acting and has now recorded the EP 'The Friends We Lost'.

Cantona is said to take his inspiration from musicians including Nick Cave and Leonard Cohen.

Eric Cantona says he will 'whip a few songs into shape'

He said: "Music has always been a part of my life. I’ve always had music playing. Why start today, so many years later? Simply because I had lacked the time before. During lockdown, I finally managed to give the guitar a serious go, and even though I’m still a poor guitarist, I felt confident enough to whip a few songs into shape.”

A spokesman for the Halls Wolverhampton said: "Globally celebrated icon Eric Cantona announces new live dates for April 2024 across the UK and Ireland, including at The Wulfrun at The Halls Wolverhampton.

"Marking his return to the stage following his debut sold-out tour last October, Eric will play shows throughout the UK."