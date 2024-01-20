Three Wetherspoons pubs will be celebrating the life and work of the Scottish national poet Robert Burns with a seven-day celebration, from Monday, January 22 to Sunday, January 28 inclusive.

Customers at The Moon Under Water on Lichfield Street in Wolverhampton, The Royal Tiger on Wednesfield High Street and The Sir Henry Newbolt on Bilston High Street will be able to enjoy some traditional Scottish food and drinks to mark the occasion, including on Burns’ Night itself on Thursday, January 25.

The Moon Under Water pub manager, Dan Davey, said: “The seven-day celebration is a great opportunity for our customers to enjoy some traditional Scottish food and drink and to celebrate for longer than just January 25.”

The pubs will be serving haggis, neeps and tatties, as well as a Caledonian Burger, which is two 3oz beef patties, with haggis and whisky sauce, served with chips and six onion rings.

The haggis meal will cost £7.50 with a choice of soft drink and £8.97 with a choice of an alcoholic drink.

The Burns Week event will provide customers with a taste of Scotland. Photo: Wetherspoons

A small Scottish haggis, neeps and tatties meal is also available, at £5.81 with a soft drink and £7.28 with an alcoholic drink.

The Caledonian Burger meal will cost £9.64 with a choice of soft drink and £11.11 with a choice of an alcoholic drink.

Among the drink choices for the Burns’ event meal deals is a selection of Scottish drinks for customers to enjoy.

On offer is Nessie’s Monster Mash (4.1 per cent ABV) from Cairngorm Brewery, a predominantly malty, lightly hopped beer, served especially for the event, as well as Scottish gins, whiskies and beer.

They include two Scottish single malt whiskies, Glenmorangie and Glenfiddich, as well as The Famous Grouse and Bell’s whisky, Scotland’s BrewDog Elvis Juice and Hazy Jane craft beers, as well as Scottish gins Hendrick’s and Edinburgh Gin Rhubarb & Ginger.

