Black Country city among hardest to pass driving test

The city was rated ais one of the cities with the lowest pass ratesin the UK, sitting next to Liverpool and Belvede in south-east London.

The terrible rating comes as the DVLA released data at the end of 2023 revealing the UK driving centers with the highest and lowest pass rates.

Data from the DVLA, revealing the UK driving centres with the highest and lowest pass rates, show that in September 2023, just 399 of the 1,303 who took their tests in Wolverhampton passed – a rate of just 30.6 per cent, meaning only 399 of the 1,303 prospective drivers who took their tests in the city completed their driving tests successfully.

Figures were gathered between April 2023, and September 2023, collecting data from 865,703 tests that were taken around the nation. The average pass rate in the UK stands at 48.8 per cent, with Scottish towns seeing the highest percentage of passes in the year.

Talking about the figures,Sam Sheenan, motoring editor, Cinch, said: “According to DVLA figures,AspiringMotorists taking their drivingtest north of the border tend to have an above-average chance of nailing their exams.”

“Between April 2023 and September 2023, there were several months where Scottish locations such as Ballater, Benbecula Island, Duns, the Isle of Skye, and Mallaig saw every single candidate pass their driving test without fault.”

“Considering that the average pass rate in the UK stands at 48.8%, these areas – as well as their test centers – have plenty to be proud of.”

Wolverhampton ranked as one of the cities with the lowest pass ratesin the UK, sitting next to Liverpool and Belvede in south-east London.

Sheenan continued: “The Angus-based town of Arbroath seems to brim with talented driving students.

“In September 2023, 91 per cent of its 45 budding drivers passed their test, meaning learners in this part of the world know how to confidently hit the road behind the wheel of a used VW or BMW and perform on exam day.”