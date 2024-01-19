Insurance company surprises oldest customer to celebrate 25th birthday of business

One of the first customers Insurance 4u Services had through its doors in 1999 was Maurice Rose and he has stayed with them ever since. To celebrate the business milestone, the company gave him 12 months free insurance.

Director Clive Jones said: "We have recently celebrated our 25th trading anniversary. We thought what better way then rewarding one of our customers with a free Insurance policy for the next 12 months."

"Following a lengthy process, back in 1999, Maurice Rose, was one of our first ever customer’s, we then found that he had continued to Insure his vehicle with us for the last 25 Years. As a gesture and a thank you for being with us since year we rewarded Mr Maurice Rose a free 12-month Motor Insurance policy through KGM Underwriting for his continued loyalty and support."

Mr Rose said: “I have had the pleasure of dealing with different staff members at insurance 4u over the 25 years and have all ways found them very helpful, polite, knowledgeable and offering me very competitive premiums. It has been so nice and easy to talk to an actual person who I can go and talk to face to face and talk over my insurance needs."

Clive added: "We offer a range of Insurance products, from all the top Insurance brands. Our main line of expertise is in the following markets. Car & Van Insurance, Convicted Drivers, Property Insurance, Taxi Insurance, Fleet Insurance, Motor Trade Insurance & Travel Insurance but you can always ask to see if we can assist with any other specialist policies.

KGM Underwriting has been one of Insurance 4u Services longest suppliers and gave them a happy birthday message.

Jackie Oram, from KGM Underwriting, said: "KGM are proud to work with Clive and his team at Insurance 4u because we share the same values of putting customers and community at the heart of what we both do. We both pride ourselves on being fast, friendly and flexible. Congratulations to Clive and everyone at Insurance 4u on your 25 years anniversary, here’s to the next 25!”