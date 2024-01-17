Man due in court charged with car thefts and 'interference' in Wolverhampton

Yousaf Choudhary was due to appear in Wolverhampton Magistrates Court after being arrested in connection with theft from a car on Christmas Day.

The 27-year-old, of no fixed address, was arrested in Wolverhampton city centre on Tuesday and taken into custody, where he was questioned in connection with other offences where cash and electrical items were stolen from cars parked around Wolverhampton.

Choudhary was due to appear this afternoon at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court, charged with theft from a motor vehicle and vehicle interference.

