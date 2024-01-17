Disappointment from many as community reacts to closure of Wolverhampton pub

The Firs in Castlecroft is set to close its doors in February having seemingly been sold by owners Marston's, with the building's future not fully clear and rumours that it might become an Indian grill bar.

The news of the closure of the pub, which has been open since the 1950s, has caused a flurry of social media comments from residents and other members of the community.

On the Finchfield Merry Hill Penn Castlecroft Community Group on Facebook, Donna Jenkins said the closure of the pub was sad and blamed the issues around parking, an issue which occurred last year when a glitch in parking machine mainframes meant anyone who used the car park was fined.

She said: "This is a sad day for Castlecroft and the people who supported it but, for me, the parking issue was the final nail potentially."

Her sentiments were agreed with by Steve Norton, who said: "A sad piece of news. Locals need to use their local amenities to keep them," and Maureen Alsop, who said: "Been there seems forever, very sad."

Other people on the group said the pub had seen better days and said it could have remained a viable pub if it followed the example of similar businesses.

Rachel Hudson said: "It think it should remain a pub. It's in a quite affluent area.

Comments referred to good nights in the pub, but a feeling of better times having gone by

"The Firs has always been downmarket and doesn't fit the area. The food was dreadful, and as for the decor?

"Run along the same lines as the Springhill, it could be a roaring success."

Richard Dodd spoke of another pub which had succeeded in the area, saying: "The Chestnut is a vibrant business and the Firs could be the same, but it lost its way when the bright blue ceiling and TVs in the booths appeared.

"Marston's made a big mistake with that refurb."

Tom Millward said: "Well, that silly car park charge went well, didn't it? I knew it would be the start of the end.

"Shame as it's in a good catchment area and had loads of potential."

On the Express & Star Facebook page, there were similar statements, with disappointment from many at the loss of a community pub.

Diane Whitehouse said: "Used to be a cracking pub, but think little investment over the years took its toll.

"No idea why Marston's don't have an app like other pub chains. Considering they brew so much too, it always amazes me when you can get their beers cheaper in other branded pubs.

The pub will undergo a change from the current interior

"Yes, is cheaper to drink at home but other pubs better run survive. The Chestnut always appears busy.

"Shame to read this."

Claire Jones said: "We used to be regulars here, but it went downhill about two years ago.

"We now go to The Chestnut Tree a mile up the road, it's heaving most nights.

"They are obviously giving customers what they want."

David Handy said: "I haven't been in many years after moving away from the area, but we had some nice evenings in here back in the day.

"I can only hope Black Country Ales purchase it and revive it."