MP backs campaigners concerned about planned junction changes in Wolverhampton

Around 150 residents and ward councillors gathered at a protest at Tettenhall Pool on Sunday to highlight their concerns about planned highway changes at The Rock junction in Tettenhall.

Wolverhampton Council says it will help reduce traffic congestion and improve safety, but there are fears that the plans will just shift traffic congestion onto other roads, reduce air quality and force traffic down narrow, windy roads, causing safety issues for pedestrians and cyclists.

Protestors are calling on the council to halt its plans and launch a more formal consultation process which would take account of the Tettenhall neighbourhood plan, giving due consideration to its legal standing in 'placing local communities at the heart of decision making'.

Now, Wolverhampton South West MP Stuart Anderson has also called on Wolverhampton Council to rethink the plans, which residents have labelled as 'chaotic and potentially dangerous'.

He has written to the council’s chief executive to voice residents' concerns about the scheme, which would introduce a ‘no right turn' rule at The Rock junction where Tettenhall Road meets Henwood Road and Lower Street alongside other changes.

Having lived in Tettenhall himself, Mr Anderson said that he shared the concerns raised about the scheme and the 'lack of meaningful consultation'.