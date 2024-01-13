Author ready to talk about adoption experiences at festival

Following the successful launch of her groundbreaking novel "Love Susan: A Heartfelt Exploration of Adoption Through the Eyes of the Adoptee" at Wolverhampton Literature Festival last year, Susan Vickers will be appearing at the library on Saturday, February 3 as part of Wolverhampton Literature Festival.

Susan said she hoped to be able to share her experiences of the adoption system and growing up mixed-race in the 1970s in Wolverhampton.

She said: “It's an honour… each of my books are about growing up in Wolverhampton and the journey through the turbulent times of the 1970s to the present day, as a dual heritage adoptee,

"I will be hoping to illuminate peoples minds in the words of my pages of how it genuinely feels to be adopted in today's world.”

"Love Susan" is an insightful and contemplative exploration into the world of adoption, with Susan Vickers offering readers a unique and authentic understanding of the adoptee’s experience by reflecting on her own personal journey.

In the book, she invites readers to experience adoption from a perspective often overlooked by mainstream media and prospective adopters, with the aim "to shed light on the complexities of adoption, offering personal insights that seek to touch the hearts of readers and broaden their understanding".

"Love Susan" is Susan Vicker's latest book about her experiences in the adoption system

"Love Susan" is a story about an adoptee and how it feels to be given away as a baby and rescued into a family home and the event on February 3 will see readings from the book.

Susan will also be joined by Wolverhampton's Fairtrade chair Julia Farrell, who will be showcasing her immersive photography illustrating love in it’s many forms.

On the subject, Julia said “It’s been a privilege to be part of Susan's journey of self-discovery and Susan's photographer of choice.

"To be asked to be part of the wonderful Wolverhampton Literature Festival in the city I love, is a dream come true”

"Love Susan" will take place at Wolverhampton Central Library on Saturday, February 3 at 3.30pm.

To find out more, go to wolvesliteraturefestival.co.uk/events/love-susan.html