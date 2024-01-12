Wolverhampton road closing for several hours due to crucial works
A Wolverhampton road will close for several hours today for crucial roadworks.
Sections of Ridgacre Road will be closed between between 9.30am and 3pm on Friday, January 12.
The works will see diversions put into place for public transport services.
On X, National Express West Midlands said: "12th Jan, 9:30am-3pm. Ridgacre Road will be closed in sections between Ridgacre Lane to Wolverhampton South for work.
"19 to Dudley: Ridgacre Lane, Ridgacre Lane, Hagley Rd West, Quinton Island Roundabout to the normal line of route. 19 to QE Hospital: Normal line of route."