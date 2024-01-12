Wolverhampton housing association giving £500 gift to people reserving home in January

The offer is available at selected developments across the county until Wednesday, January 31.

Those who place a reservation at developments including Park Lane in Cradley Heath will be granted a Love2Shop voucher worth £500, giving buyers the opportunity to furnish or decorate their new home across several stores.

Wolverhampton-based Bromford provides a number of shared ownership homes in the West Midlands.

Shared ownership gives first-time buyers and those who do not currently own a property the opportunity to secure a new build home. Buyers pay a mortgage on the share they own, and pay rent on the remaining share, meaning only a smaller deposit is required.

Catherine Jarrett, director of sales and marketing at the housing association, said: “We’re delighted to be providing West Midlands homebuyers with the opportunity to settle into their new Bromford home with this generous offer.

“The West Midlands is a superb place to live, with all of our shared ownership homes built to a high-specification and equipped for a variety of homeseekers.”

Bromford is part of the National Shared Ownership campaign supported by the National Housing Federation. The campaign to raise awareness of Shared Ownership, supported by almost 50 organisations. For more information visit housing.org.uk/our-work/affordable-home-ownership/shared-ownership/