Police launch appeal to find wanted man

Wolverhampton Police have released an image along an appeal on social media to find William Coney, who is wanted on suspicion of shoplifting offences in Wolverhampton.

The force has asked that if anyone has seen the 23-year-old from Wolverhampton, they should get in touch as soon as possible by calling 999.

A spokesman for Wolverhampton Police said: "Do you know where William Coney is?

"The 23-year-old from Willenhall is wanted on suspicion of shoplifting offences in Wolverhampton.

"If you've seen him, call 999 quoting 20/928700/23."