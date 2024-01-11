Nostalgia for some and novelty for others as popular club night set to return to Wolverhampton

The Halls Wolverhampton is set to see the return of Cheeky Monkey, a club night which was one of the most popular spots for people enjoying a Friday night out in Wolverhampton between 1997 and 2012.

The Civic Hall was the destination for a Friday night of cheesy music and dancing for 15 years

The club night, which returns on Friday, April 19, will give those who remember a chance to relive their youth and dance to music from all eras including 70s disco, 80s pop, rock, indie, punk and ska, alongside an eclectic mix of floor fillers.

It will also give a younger generation the opportunity to try a new club night experience, which is coming back to the newly-refurbished Halls for the first time since 2017.

News of the impending return of the club night was met by excitement from some people in Wolverhampton city centre and by curiosity from younger people.

Will the people pictured here in 2011 make a return in 2024?

Councillor Craig Collingswood is the cabinet member for environment and climate change at Wolverhampton Council, but had worked in Wolverhampton long before becoming a councillor, and said he fondly remembered nights out at Cheeky Monkey.