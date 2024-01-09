Express & Star
Close

Popular restaurant chain to open new eatery at Wolverhampton’s Bentley Bridge Leisure Park

A popular restaurant chain will be opening a new eatery at Wolverhampton’s Bentley Bridge Leisure Park next month, bringing dozens of jobs.

Plus
By Lisa O'Brien
Published
Last updated
wagamama is set to open a brand new restaurant in Wolverhampton’s Bentley Bridge

The new wagamama restaurant will be opening on February 5 and will serve up classic guest favourites, including chicken katsu and ramens.

It will be open seven days a week and will create 67 new jobs, bringing wagamama’s total to 160 restaurants across the UK.

The chain’s latest opening will also offer the recently launched Korean-inspired menu including wagamama's first ever hot pots, a spicy broth with seasonal vegetables and tteokbokki.

Similar stories
Most popular