Popular restaurant chain to open new eatery at Wolverhampton’s Bentley Bridge Leisure Park
A popular restaurant chain will be opening a new eatery at Wolverhampton’s Bentley Bridge Leisure Park next month, bringing dozens of jobs.
By Lisa O'Brien
The new wagamama restaurant will be opening on February 5 and will serve up classic guest favourites, including chicken katsu and ramens.
It will be open seven days a week and will create 67 new jobs, bringing wagamama’s total to 160 restaurants across the UK.
The chain’s latest opening will also offer the recently launched Korean-inspired menu including wagamama's first ever hot pots, a spicy broth with seasonal vegetables and tteokbokki.