Iconic club night Cheeky Monkey set to return to Wolverhampton's The Halls venue

The Halls Wolverhampton will be the setting for the return of Cheeky Monkey on Friday, April 19.

Cheeky Monkey was a staple of Friday nights for many people out and about in Wolverhampton during the 1990s and early 2000s, with hundreds of people flocking to the Civic Hall every Friday.

From 9pm to 2am, people could dance to music from all eras including 70s disco, 80s pop, rock, indie, punk and ska, alongside an eclectic mix of floor fillers.

The iconic club night returns to Wolverhampton

The club night ran regularly until 2012 and had occasional returns for charity nights at the Civic, but this will be the first time the night has returned to the Halls since the refurbishment and reopening of the venue last year.

Tickets for the event go on sale at 10am on Friday, January 12 and cost £11 plus a booking fee.

Cheeky Monkey returns to the Halls Wolverhampton on Friday, April 19, with doors opening at 9pm and the event will run until 2am.

To find out more, go to thehallswolverhampton.co.uk/events/cheeky-monkey