Businesses urged to give used tech to those most in need

The Wolves Tech Aid initiative recycles computers, laptops and tablets which are then given to those who need them, as one in five children are unable to access online classes and complete homework.

To help address this, a total of 923 devices have been recycled by Wolves Tech Aid to date with 558 distributed to several schools across the city.

These donations help children of all ages to flourish and tackles the inequality of access to digital education in homes.

The not-for-profit initiative is supported by Wolverhampton Council and its Digital Wolves network, with the council’s ambition to ensure 100 per cent of city residents are able to get online and access digital services and opportunities.

Councillor Obaida Ahmed, cabinet member for resources and digital city, said: “Wolves Tech Aid takes the used devices which are donated, digitally cleaning them and wiping the hard disk, then distributing them to pupils in our schools who would otherwise be without.

“On behalf of the council, I would encourage businesses and anyone else who may have old devices gathering dust somewhere to please donate them to Wolves Tech Aid.

“Digital inclusion is fundamental, not a ‘nice to have; it is the primary means of connection and access to learning and essential services, as well as supporting social inclusion and cohesion.

“Access to devices, connectivity and digital skills are crucial for economic resilience and growth, for providing a gateway to education, jobs and further progression.

"It is therefore crucial that all residents can benefit by ensuring they have the devices and connectivity to get online and improve their life chances.”

Devices do not have to be in pristine condition and even if they cannot be recycled, Wolves Tech Aid can use parts to refurbish other devices.

Those who would like to donate their old and redundant devices should contact digitalwolves@wolverhampton.gov.uk