Wolverhampton Conservative councillor and scrutiny committee vice-chair to step down

Councillor Turrell replaced Jane Stevenson following her election as the MP for Wolverhampton North East in December 2019.

Councillor Turrell is stepping down due to work and family commitments. The 32-year-old had a baby daughter last month and works in public affairs full time.

As vice-chair of the council’s Scrutiny Board since May 2022, Councillor Turrell has been an outspoken critic of the council's handling of major projects.

Councillor Turrell said: “It has been a huge honour and a privilege to have represented the approximately 10,000 residents of Tettenhall Wightwick ward on the city council. It is without a doubt the best ward in the city to live, and as a proud Castlecroft resident, it is the ward where I live too.

“I am immensely proud of the work that I and my colleagues Wendy Thompson and Jonathan Crofts have done during my time on the council. For example, we stopped the council’s ridiculous plans to build homes on greenbelt land in Finchfield, and we worked with the community in Castlecroft to get parking charges scrapped at The Firs.

“Sadly, due to work and family commitments, I can no longer commit the time necessary to properly represent local residents in council meetings and other events. I will miss being a councillor, but my decision is ultimately for the best.”

He added: "As a councillor for Tettenhall Wightwick, I successfully helped to prevent council plans to build houses in the Smestow Valley Nature Reserve in Finchfield and played a pivotal role in scrutinising the council’s disastrous Civic Halls refurbishment project – which ended up costing £50 million – and the controversial city centre pedestrianisation scheme, which has left many businesses struggling to survive."