Pedestrianisation of street will be another step forward for long-awaited Wolverhampton Sunbeam site redevelopment

Paragon Living Space Limited is building a huge residential and commercial development on the historic site at Paul Street, Wolverhampton.

The latest submission to Wolverhampton Council is one of a long list of applications concerning the historic cycle factory stretching back over 15 years.

The project also stalled due to former developers QED going into administration with only 35 flats out of 116 were completed.

The current application concerns the pedestrianisation of Paul Street, landscaping and public realm improvements.

Senior Planner Nathan Halloran, on behalf of Paragon Living Space, outlined the main points of the application to the council's planning department.

He said: "The previous developer entered administration. As a consequence of this process, the building has been left in varying stages of completion for many years as a residential scheme.