Police investigating after shots fired at Wolverhampton home by 'offenders on motorbikes'

Damage has been caused to the front door of a property on Woodstock Road as a result of the incident, which took place at around 10.40pm on Friday.

West Midlands Police believe the shots were fired by people who arrived at the scene on motorbikes.

The force has confirmed that no one was injured.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Forensic officers have been working at the scene, and officers are carrying out CCTV and house to house enquiries in the area.

"Officers will be carrying out reassurance patrols in the area.

"Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch, quoting log 4813 of January 5."