Warning not to be alarmed by 'bangs and small explosions' in Wolverhampton as crews continue to tackle batteries fire

Dozens of firefighters tackled a fire involving batteries after an "explosion" was reported near Wolverhampton Railway Station on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters at the scene

Firefighters said the exploding sounds were caused by batteries igniting.

The explosion, which sounded like a "short thunderclap", was heard at around 1.57pm on Tuesday.

LiBatt Recycling, Wolverhampton

West Midlands Fire Service said 25 firefighters were called to the fire at waste management company LiBatt Recycling in Lincoln Street.

On Wednesday, the fire service warned people not to be alarmed if they are near Lincoln Street from midday as they may hear more bangs and small explosions.

But it reassured the public that it was due to work continuing to fully extinguish the blaze.

Some smoke may also be visible throughout the day, they added.

Posting on social media, West Midlands Fire Service said: "From midday, if you live or work near Lincoln Street in the Heath Town area of Wolverhampton, you may hear more bangs and small explosions as our work to fully extinguish a fire continues.

"Some smoke may also be visible but please don't be alarmed."

Smoke could be seen rising above the Wolverhampton skyline. Credit: Si Gunthorpe

Pictures posted on social media on Tuesday showed a tower of smoke rising near a batter processing unit near the railway station following the loud explosion.