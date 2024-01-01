New Year resolutions: Do you keep them, believe in them? We asked people in Wolverhampton

As 2023 comes to an end and 2024 begins its 366 day run, a lot of people will be looking at how much they drink or how much they weigh or, perhaps, wanting to learn a new skill.

The idea of new years resolutions started thousands of years ago in Babylonian times, where they celebrated the New Year during a 12-day festival called Akitu.

This was the start of the farming season to plant crops, crown their king, and make promises to return borrowed farm equipment and pay their debts and after being adopted by the Romans, the concept of new years resolutions has run on for years.

Speaking of what I have looked at in the past, I have made resolutions to go back to the gym, to learn Serbian fluently and to make a change in my working life to do something I wanted.

I have never really kept them, apart from the work one, but every year, I find myself doing the same thing and making a new year resolution.

Do other people feel the same way or are there people who don't care for the idea?

Liam Edgar with Chloe and Adelaide. He said he didn't believe in new years resolutions

For people on Dudley Street in Wolverhampton, there was a mixed view about what new years resolutions meant to them, with some liking the idea and others not fond of it.

Liam Edgar from Willenhall was among those who didn't like the idea, with the 30-year-old saying it shouldn't have to be a thing for a new year.

He said: "I think if you're going to decide to make a resolution of any kind, whether it's quitting smoking or cutting down on drinking, you can do that at any point and not just wait until the new year.

"You heard about it growing up, with people saying 'new year, new me' and 'I'm going to do this and that' as it's the new year, but I think you can do that any time of the year.

"Why pick the worst day when most people over the age of 18 start the new year in the same state they left the previous one."

Tayla Harvey said she never made them

Jenny Palmer from Bradmore was among those people who did make new years resolutions, with the 74-year-old saying that she was good at making them, but not at keeping them.

She said: "I usually make a resolution to have plenty of money and to always have people in mind and look after them and I always look at things I can achieve in the year.

"I think a lot of people do them as they think 'new year, new start', but they don't always keep them, and I'm not always good at keeping them, but I just do them to be with my family."

Tayla Harvey from Wednesbury was another person who said she didn't make new years resolutions, but the 15-year-old said she understood why people did them.

She said: "I don't even make them, but I think a lot of people make them because it's a new number and everything thinks it's a good time to start again.

"I know people who decide to do diets or go on weight watchers and I think they do stick to them, but I don't think I've ever made one."

Jill Wilson said she felt the idea was more old-fashioned now

Jill Wilson from Compton said she had made them over the years, with the 86-year-old saying it was a more old-fashioned idea.

She said: "I did try to do a new years resolution to quit smoking when I was smoking and I did try to make other resolutions.

"I think it's something you do in the new year, like a habit, but it is a very old-fashioned idea and I don't think a lot of the younger generation do it now.

"It's a thing that's part of the season for me, like Christmas cake or pudding."