Urgent police appeal to find missing 15-year-old girl last seen getting on bus at Wolverhampton bus station

15-year-old Lacey was last seen getting on the number 10 bus at Wolverhampton bus station on Saturday at around 5.30pm.

Officers released two images of Lacey to help members of the public identify her.

She is described as being 5ft 1in tall, with shoulder-length blonde hair and wears glasses.

She is wearing black joggers with a fluorescent Nike logo on the side of her leg, a matching hoodie and a Mercier gilet.

Police want anyone who can help to call them urgently on 999, quoting log 3754 of 30/12.