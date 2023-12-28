Street collection will help Wolverhampton greyhounds speedily find their forever home

Home Run Hounds find loving homes for retired racing greyhounds – primarily from the Monmore Green racetrack – and they were out to spread some festive cheer with the hounds on the city streets on Saturday, December 16 and Sunday, December 17.

A total of £850.45 was raised thanks to the generosity of Christmas shoppers, with the money helping the organisation care for greyhounds while they await a comfy sofa with their new families.

Staff from Home Run Hounds who held a collection in Wolverhampton

Claire Butler from Home Run Hounds said: “We met some wonderful people as the hounds enjoyed the lovely Christmas atmosphere in Wolverhampton's brilliant street market.

“Thanks to the amazing generosity of the people of Wolverhampton, £850.45 was donated to help us to care for our gorgeous greyhounds, whilst they await their forever homes.”