Express & Star
Close

Street collection will help Wolverhampton greyhounds speedily find their forever home

A greyhound homing centre has expressed its gratitude after a successful street collection and awareness raiser in Wolverhampton city centre.

By Paul Jenkins
Published
Last updated
One of the festive greyhounds in Wolverhampton city centre

Home Run Hounds find loving homes for retired racing greyhounds – primarily from the Monmore Green racetrack – and they were out to spread some festive cheer with the hounds on the city streets on Saturday, December 16 and Sunday, December 17.

A total of £850.45 was raised thanks to the generosity of Christmas shoppers, with the money helping the organisation care for greyhounds while they await a comfy sofa with their new families.

Staff from Home Run Hounds who held a collection in Wolverhampton

Claire Butler from Home Run Hounds said: “We met some wonderful people as the hounds enjoyed the lovely Christmas atmosphere in Wolverhampton's brilliant street market.

“Thanks to the amazing generosity of the people of Wolverhampton, £850.45 was donated to help us to care for our gorgeous greyhounds, whilst they await their forever homes.”

Similar stories
Most popular