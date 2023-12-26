Academic teams up with graduate to launch new First World War podcast

Dr Spencer Jones, Senior Lecturer in Armed Forces and War Studies, joined forces with Dan Hill to launch the new podcast – Not So Quiet on the Western Front.

Dan graduated from the University in 2019 with a Master’s degree in History (First World War) and is a military historian from Hertfordshire, running his own online history company called BattleGuide. As a battlefield guide he leads people to some of the world's most fascinating historic locations to share the stories of history.

Dr Jones said: “The weekly podcast studies all aspects of the First World War and is aimed squarely at a general audience. The podcast takes you beyond the trenches and dives deep into the untold stories and surprising truths of the First World War.

“We lift the lid on one of the most pivotal periods in human history, busting myths and unravelling the complexities of a conflict that shaped the course of the 20th Century.”

Listeners can find the podcast on any of the usual platforms or they can listen to it on YouTube.

The Department of History, Politics and War Studies at the University of Wolverhampton has the longest running Undergraduate War Studies programme in the world and its fully online Master’s Degree course in Military History is the first of its kind in the UK.

The University’s Centre for Historical Research produces research that is rated 4-Star (‘Internationally Excellent’) according to REF2021’s Project Leader.

