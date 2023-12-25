Blue is the colour for John after letter from his boyhood heroes

Blue has always been the colour for John Cross, who has been a Chelsea fan since the 1950s when he lived with relatives in Wandsworth in London.

He was surprised on his 95th birthday to receive a card from club captain Reece James after Paul Hipwood, the activity co-ordinator at The Croft, Finchfield Road wrote to the club. The card thanked John for his lifelong dedication to the club and sent birthday congratulations.

John Cross with his letter from Chelsea FC

As well as being a fan who rarely missed a home game from the early 1950s, John worked at Stamford Bridge for 25 years as a turnstile operator from 1990, only retiring at the age of 87.

His son Richard said: "It was very nice of the staff to do this for dad.

“He only moved in a few months ago but they took the time to get to know all about him and came up with this as a surprise.

“He was very touched by it and we’re very grateful to Paul. Unfortunately, the Chelsea following stopped with me. Dad’s three great-grandchildren are all Wolves fans.”

.Paul said: "As a die-hard Wolves fan, I think this shows the lengths I, and the rest of the staff here, are prepared to go to for our residents.

“Seriously though, by understanding their interests, their personal histories and their ambitions, we can tailor our care to each person here.

" John sometimes struggles to find the words he wants to say but it was clear that he was very taken with the letter.”