And they confirmed that officers are continuing to hunt further suspects who were involved in the incident.

Shamail Malek took an imitation firearm to a Mehndi party at the Gurjarati Association, Merridale, on July 1, where a crowd of well over 100 people enjoyed food, speeches, laughter and dancing as they toasted the bride and groom.

But it turned to terror later on when Malek, of Lynton Avenue, Claregate, was amongst a group who went outside for fresh air and a smoke and an unknown gunman pulled up in a car, got out and started shooting into the crowd.

The 21-year-old immediately retaliated with his firearm – which was never recovered – and which he tried to pass off in the two-day trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court as a hand-held firework he had brought to set off in celebration of the wedding.

Forensics examiners found holes and ricochet marks on the venue's perimeter wall but thankfully no one was reported injured.

Following a trial, he was convicted on Thursday of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and jailed for three-and-a-half years.

DS Jon Baker, from Wolverhampton CID, said: "This was a totally reckless action and it was by luck rather than by design that no one was seriously injured or killed.

“The illegal and reckless use of firearms is absolutely not acceptable and we always strive to identify, trace and bring before the courts those who create such fear and danger to our streets.

“We are continuing with our investigations to establish and detain any others involved in this incident and we’d appeal for anyone who hasn't yet spoken to us but believes they can help, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police via live chat on the force's website or call 101, quoting crime reference 20/542310/23.