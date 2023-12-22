Wolverhampton pub's outdoor area damaged by Storm Pia just days before Christmas

The Royal Oak in Chapel Ash posted on Thursday to its Facebook Page images of the outdoor seating area which appears to have been damaged or knocked down in high winds.

Staff said it was hoped the marquee would be back up and running for January.

Outdoor area destroyed by wild weather at Wolverhampton pub The Royal Chapel Oak in Chapel Ash

The caption reads: "Absolutely distraught. Woke up to this.

"We have spent the last five hours taking it down. Parts being ordered tomorrow hopefully it will be back up and ready for January."

Many well-wishers took to the pub's Facebook page to show their support for the local.

The Royal Oak will be contacted for further comment.

Fallen trees damaged a car and homes in Walsall and Great Barr as high winds continued on Thursday, including trees coming down on rail lines.