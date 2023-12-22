Wolverhampton Grand Theatre awarded £2m to breathe new life into Slade Rooms music venue

Wolverhampton born singer Toyah Willcox at the Slade Rooms in January 2020. Photo: Dave Cox

Theatre bosses formally took over the site last month and will use the grant from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities' Community Ownership Fund to give it a facelift. Bosses hope to acquire the building in future.

Under the proposals the venue will be transformed into a community arts hub featuring a 250-seat studio theatre, a small performance studio, rehearsal rooms, exhibition facilities, offices and creative business space.

Grand Theatre chief executive Adrian Jackson said: “We are committed to supporting and empowering our cherished community, therefore the grant from the Community Ownership Fund will allow us to continue to enhance the cultural and creative enrichment within the City.