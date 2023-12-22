Wolverhampton coach holidays company enters liquidation

InterChoice Limited had been trading since 1996 offering holidays for over-55s. It previously had offices in Berry Street in the city.

Sole director John Evitt, aged 63, has claimed the failure is partly as a result of the Covid pandemic which saw holidays put on hold.

The liquidation of the company on Friday, December 22, which is registered at Granville House, Tettenhall Road is being handled by Begbies Traynor.

InterChoice Holidays continues to trade from its trading address at High Street, Sedgley, which was also the trading address for InterChoice Limited.

It is taking on the business of the insolvent company.