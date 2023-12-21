Blast Off returns for on Christmas Saturday at The Halls

The incredibly popular night ran from 1996 until 2014, clocking up nearly a million visitors during one of the most successful club nights ever.

When it finished, in March 2014, nearly 1,300 people signed an Express and Star petition for its return.

Now The Halls have reopened, Blast Off has given its dedicated following of fans the perfect festive treat - a Christmas Blast Off.

Promoter Dave Travis said: "The fastest ever selling Blast Off was the Christmas night in its last year so after the success of our comeback show we thought we would hold a Christmas Saturday night.

"The last Blast Off holds the Civic Hall's record for fastest selling event ever. Blast Off is the most successful club night ever based on same event in same venue so we know we will see some familiar faces on Saturday."

He added: "Expect the usual Blast Off DJs, Gav, Imran, Ian and Carl."

Doors will open at 9.30pm on Saturday and the fun will continue until 3am. Tickets are £12 and available from axs.com