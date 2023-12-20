Dedication and following the plan leads to success for Willenhall super-slimmer

Lee Guest weighed in at over 25 stones when he joined the Pickering Road, Wednesfield, Slimming World group in January 2022.

But he now stands at 16 stone after following guidance on weight loss, dieting and exercise from supervisors as well as support from fellow members.

He has not only achieved his personal achievement target but has won the group' 2023 accolade of Man of the Year.

Lee initially thought slimming clubs were aimed at women and assumed the focus would be on ‘diet’ food.

But he decided to give it a try after everyday tasks were getting increasingly difficult due to the increase in his body weight.

He said: “Deep down I’d been unhappy with my weight for some time but it took me a long time to face up to it. And then when I did admit to myself that I decided to go to my local Slimming World group to get the help and support I know I needed.

Lee was pleasantly surprised to find that the support provided by the group was practical and encouraging.

He also found the optimising eating plan meant he never felt hungry and could still enjoy family favourites like spaghetti bolognese by just making small changes to how he cooked it.

As the weight came off, he found he had more energy and so he was eager to use it/

He added: “I always thought that physical activity would be the best way to lose weight, but when I was at my heaviest I just wasn’t fit enough to do it and I’ve since realised that I needed to do more than just move more.

“But Slimming World’s activity programme has helped me to become more active, and by breaking it down into chunks and starting small I’ve managed to build it up gradually. "

Lee joined his local gym and started off by walking on the treadmill, he then built it up to jogging and now runs most days.

Dawn Rayson, who runs the Pickering Road Slimming World group said she was incredibly proud of Lee.

She said: “He has done brilliantly and we’re all in awe of his transformation/"

"He’s achieved what he set out to do – to become healthier and happier.

"His determination and motivation has never faded and he’s a real inspiration to the whole group."

The Pickering Road Slimming World group is held every Wednesday at Pickering Road Community Centre, Pickering Road, Wednesfield at 3.30pm, 5pm and 6.30pm and Thursday at 9am and 1030am.

Anyone interested in joining can call Dawn on 07756 234690 or e-mail dawnrayson73@gmail.com