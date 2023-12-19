Youngsters get experience of policing in their area

Seven pupils from Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School in Ashmore Park, joined early help officer Jorden Brookes for a road safety and darker nights walk in the area.

Specialist officers have been out in Wolverhampton's schools every week offering support and guidance to children and have been out with some of the youngsters looking at road safety.

PCSO Brookes, who works with youngsters and staff at a number of primary schools in the city, said: "We were able to chat to them and show them how to use and cross roads safely.

"It was a great chance to show them how during these darker nights especially it's important to walk home safely.

"We also spoke to them about being respectful in their community and on how to keep each other and our families safe."

To keep the youngsters safe on the walk, they were kitted out in Junior PCSO hats and vests, ahead of the Junior PCSO programme returning when the new term starts in January.

Some 30 schools are set to be taking part over the coming months with the children learning about some of the dangers of modern life, like staying safe online.

They'll also be joining Speed Watch groups to speak to motorists about safe driving near their schools as well as meeting their police teams and going out on some local patrols.