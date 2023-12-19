Charity invites public to complete a mile each day for fundraiser

Compton Care is inviting members of the public across Wolverhampton and the surrounding area to take part in its Mile a Day challenge to help get the new year off to a healthy start.

The fundraiser is currently open for registrations, which can be accessed via a Facebook group set up exclusively for those taking part.

Participants will receive a free t-shirt and mile tracker after creating their fundraiser, in addition to a certificate at the end of the challenge.

Cara Bright, Compton Care’s community and events fundraiser, said: “Our Mile a Day challenge is a super easy fundraiser to get involved with.

"All you need to do is complete one mile each day in January, whether it’s walking, running, swimming or cycling, everyone can take part and melt those festive calories away while helping us to continue to provide our specialist services.

"Our amazing supporters have already raised more than £1,700 towards the challenge so far, which is just incredible, and will help local people living with a life limiting condition.

"We’d love to have even more people on board and look forward to seeing how much everyone raises by the end of the challenge.”

Participants are encouraged to share their progress with others taking part, to help motivate each other throughout the month.

To sign up, search on Facebook for ‘A mile a day in January! Melt the festive calories away’.

For more information, email fundraising@comptoncare.org.uk or call 0300 323 0250.