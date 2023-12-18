Wonderland festive fun day sees 50 new members sign up for The Way

The Mayor of Wolverhampton Dr Michael Hardacre and Santa opened the Wonderland after the Mayor made a speech praising the work the youth centre does.

The event raised more than £1,300 for charity and 50 new members signed up to The Way. Visitors could see the facilities of The Way and take part in games from basketball to crazy golf.

A spokesman for The Way said: "Thank you to everyone who came along to our first Way Wonderland today. After a lovely speech from the Mayor of Wolverhampton, Santa joined in with cutting the ribbon to open the event.

"Despite the soggy weather, we had an amazing 400 people visit our Youth Zone!!! Over 50 new members signed up and 100 children visited our Santa’s Grotto."

The spokesman added: "Thanks to everyone who took part today, we raised over £1,300 for our charity. We hope you all enjoyed the event."