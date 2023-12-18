Shock and delight as Sir Tom Jones sends Wolverhampton gospel group through to The Voice semi-finals

Legendary Welsh singer Sir Tom Jones had to choose just three of the acts from those who qualified from the blind auditions to continue on the ITV talent show.

Tish Jackson, Shay Ramsey, Crystal Ramsey, Tash Samuels and Nush Ramsey shouted for joy when Sir Tom announced their fate.

Shay said: "Oh my God, we are so shocked."

Each of The Voice's four coaches have three acts for the semi-finals, Saturday's Callback episode whittled the number down from 40 to 12.

Tom Jones had some help from jazz star Jamie Cullum and reality TV presenter Emma Willis. All three were impressed by AV4C's talent, attitude, ability, harmonies and Black Country spirit.

AV4C (Anointed Voices 4 Christ) are sisters Shay, Crystal and Nush Ramsey and cousins Tash Samuels and Tish Jackson and have been performing together for over a decade.

In 2018 the ladies were part of B Positive Choir and performed in the live finals of Britain's Got Talent after being set up by the NHS to raise awareness and increase blood donors from the black community.

The ladies, who all live in Wolverhampton, attend the city centre's Word of Spirit and Life Baptist Church in George Street.

Tom Jones is confident the group will do him proud, he said: "This is a talented group and I am looking forward to seeing what they do in the semi-finals."

The Voice is on ITV on Saturday at 8pm.