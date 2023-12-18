School celebrating after successful inspection report

Colton Hills Community School in Wolverhampton maintained its ‘Good’ status in its recent Ofsted report after an inspection on 14 November 2023.

A spokeswoman for Colton Hills said: "We are proud to share His Majesty’s inspection team recognised the respectful, inclusive and aspirational environment in school, reporting that staff share a strong focus on removing any barriers that pupils may have.

"The inspection team were impressed with the school’s curriculum and the quality of the teaching and noted subjects often exceed the requirements of the national curriculum.

"Leaders have developed an effective personal, social and health education (PSHE) curriculum and adapt the programme to respond to local and national concerns.

"The report also highlights the positive relationships between staff and pupils, and how Sixth Form students are active in the life of school in various ways."

The inspectors also noted that Colton Hills offered phenomenal opportunities for personal development including trips, careers encounters and afternoon enrichment as well as getting involved in numerous councils and unions.

The report also complimented on the school’s successful careers education programme, noting that pupils, including those in Sixth Form, have good-quality, meaningful opportunities to learn about the world of work.

The spokeswoman said: "Colton Hills is a school that is highly ambitious, and teachers have high expectations for their students.

"We are happy the school’s efforts has been recognised and judged Good in all areas but are not resting on our laurels.

"We have always been confident that we provide our students with the education and opportunities that they deserve.

"The school is determined to continue to improve and set high aspirations for our pupils."

Headteacher Julie Hunter said: “We hope this inspection affirms our school’s dedication and commitment to developing our students to be well-rounded citizens and move to higher education or apprenticeships and work life.

"I am incredibly proud of the collective effort from the whole school – staff, governors, students, parents, and all who support us.

"The report also recognises the quality of staff at Colton Hill and I would like to thank the team for their support.”

The full Ofsted report can be read at reports.ofsted.gov.uk

To find out more about Colton Hills Community School, go to coltonhills.co.uk