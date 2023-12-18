Healthcare pioneer 'always cheerful and willing to help' retires after nearly half a century of service to patients in Wolverhampton

Vicky Williams, clinical nurse specialist for cystic fibrosis (CF) in paediatrics at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT), introduced the CF service to the trust with Dr Rosie Raynor some 30-plus years ago.

The 66-year-old dual qualified to nurse adults and children, and at one stage worked two nights a week on children’s ward and was a practice nurse in a GPs’ practice during the day.

Progressing to manage the paediatric assessment unit and hospital at home service, Vicky started the CF service as one day a week before eventually she switched to it full-time.

In 2018 she was chosen as a community healthcare hero in an online vote after a patient nomination, meeting the mayor.

Proud of her Bilston roots, the love, respect and popularity colleagues have for the mother-of-two was shown by her having three retirement parties.

Former colleagues from as far afield as Surrey, Norfolk and Nottingham attended one gathering, while the school room on paediatrics on her final day was packed with around 40 staff to recognise her 49 years in nursing.

“I’ve had an amazing career and worked with some phenomenal people,” said Vicky, who never left RWT after training at New Cross Hospital and the former Royal Hospital.

“It’s been my pleasure – I’ve loved every minute. I’ve felt so welcome and supported and I’ll miss everyone.”

Vicky’s passion still burns as strongly.

“Chronic illness really interests me and CF is a fascinating disease,” she added.

“Forty years ago it was rare for anyone with CF to survive to adulthood whereas now, with the drugs and nutrition available, life expectancy can be phenomenal.

“But I’ll be 67 in January and there are new, evolving teams and they have their own history to create.”

Kirsty Lewis, senior matron for children’s acute services, said: “Every department has a ‘go-to’ person and that’s Vicky: always cheerful, smiling, willing to help and will have your back.

“Vicky made me feel welcome; she always had a listening ear. I called her my ‘work mum’ and lots of colleagues have thought the same.

“She’ll leave a huge hole. After 49 years, it’s hard to imagine paediatrics without her. For me, she embodied what a children’s nurse should be – kind, compassionate, understanding, dedicated and perhaps also with a slightly naughty side.

“Patients will be eternally grateful for Vicky. How fortunate they have been to have her on their journey. There is nobody better, and nobody that cares more.

“A massive thank you. I don’t think we’ll ever find another Vicky.”

In her retirement, the widowed grandmother-of-four, who lost husband Graham to cancer three-and-a-half years ago, intends to catch up on daytime TV and travel, to Jersey, where son Simon and his twin daughters live, and to Croatia and Australia.