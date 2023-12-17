New dance studios holds open day to show off new facilities

More than 300 children are expected to be learning new moves at DanceForce, Market Square, and they got to see the new facilities yesterday (Saturday).

DanceForce founder Naomi Wootton is delighted how the open day went.

She said: "What an absolutely heart felt day it has been seeing so many kids and families being overwhelmed with the studio and finally enjoying the space. It has been the most positive experience.

"A big thank you to Matt for building it from the ground up for me and literally organising all the works. I built the studio to get me through my pain of grief and to focus on something positive I could turn it into. A place people can call home and create wonderful memories in.

"My family isn’t very big but my dance family make up for it. Thank you to each and everyone of you for your kind words of support and your beautiful gifts and presents today for all of the staff."

Naomi has moved from DanceBox, who recently won the Express and Star Business Award for Leisure at the BID Awards.