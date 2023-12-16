MP thanks youngsters across constituency for excellent work in Christmas card competition

Wolverhampton South East MP Pat McFadden hosted a reception for the winner and runners up of his annual Christmas Card competition to congratulate them on their excellent work.

The event took place at Wolverhampton Council's Chambers where Pat McFadden and the Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre presented the winner and five runners up with certificates and prizes from the House of Commons.

Pat McFadden held the annual competition inviting school children from across the constituency to design his MP Christmas card for 2023, which is currently being distributed widely around the constituency to businesses, other MPs, places of worship, charities and constituents.

The card is a vivid and colourful drawing

The theme for 2023 for the card was local sculptures or statues in the constituency and the winner of the competition was 10-year-old Nilakshana Krishakumar from Wilkinson Primary School, who produced a drawing of a Christmas tree, a shepherd with a cross and a set of footprints in the snow.

Mr McFadden said, “Thank you to Nilakshana Krishakumar from Wilkinson Primary School for designing my Christmas card this year and to all the schools and children that entered the competition.

"I received more than 300 entries from children across Wolverhampton South East and had a great time looking through all the excellent designs.

"I also want to thank Barnshaws Group and Community Union for sponsoring the Christmas card this year.

"And thank you to the Mayor of Wolverhampton Councillor Michael Hardacre for his kind hospitality."