Trams stopped from running between two Wolverhampton stops due to 'heavy traffic'
Metro services are unable to run between two Wolverhampton tram stops due to "heavy traffic" on the roads.
West Midlands Metro announced on X, formerly Twitter, at around 2.05pm that trams were unable to stop between Priestfield and Wolverhampton Station.
The travel company said the disruption to the service was caused as a result of "heavy traffic" on Bilston Road, where the Priestfield stop is located.
It advised that services were running as normal between Priestfield and Edgbaston Village.