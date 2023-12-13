Wolverhampton most at risk for drink and drug-driving offences as a result of rail strikes
Wolverhampton is the area most at risk of drink and drug driving offences this Christmas, according to studies.
By Lauren Hill
The study by rehabilitation provider Abbeycare analysed data from the Department for Transport of the most recent drink drive collisions and deaths - which also reveals when they are most likely to occur and in which parts of the UK.
It also added that there will be an increased risk due to Christmas parties, work events and celebrations happening over the next week - the problem being people driving home on the night, or even the morning after while still over the limit.