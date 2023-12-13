Pawanveer Singh, aged 23 months, and his brother Sanjay, aged 10, died when their mother’s BMW was struck by the Audi racing down Birmingham New Road, in Parkfield, Wolverhampton, on March 14, 2019.

Audi driver Mohammed Sullaiman Khan, now 28, of Pershore Road, Edgbaston, was driving at speeds of 92mph in a 40mph zone and stood accused of racing Bentley driver Hamza Shahid moments before the tragedy.

Yesterday at Wolverhampton Crown Court, he was jailed for 13 years after previously admitting offences of causing the deaths by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving to their mother, Arathi Nahar, and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Pawanveer, Sanjay and their mother were returning home to Sedgley at about 8.45pm after getting fish and chips, when the BMW was “propelled” on to the pavement coming to rest at metal railings, killing the two children and causing her “catastrophic” back injuries.

Sanjay Singh, aged 10, his brother Pawanveer, aged 23 months, died instantly

CCTV footage has now been released by West Midlands Police showing the moments before he ploughed into the BMW at the A4123 junction with Lawnswood Avenue.

The Audi and Bentley were both captured travelling down Birmingham New Road.