Motorcycle club spreads Christmas cheer for Wolverhampton nursery youngsters

Copperheads Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club (LEMC) is made up of serving and ex-serving members of the emergency services and armed forces – focusing on building strong friendships and giving back to the community.

Andrew Campbell, a patched member of the Dobunni Chapter, a sub-section of the LEMC that is central in the Black Country, said they wanted to make sure the children had a happy Christmas and a toy from the group to play with

Affectionately named 'Steptoe' by his fellow bikers, Andrew rode alongside fellow members for the visit to the school, in Jenks Avenue to deliver the festive treats.

He said: "There are quite a few toys. We raise quite a bit of money from our charity efforts so we spend it on toys as we don't want to see any youngster go without.

"We have been doing this for around eight years, and Low Hill Nursery is in one of the more deprived areas of Wolverhampton so we have just continued donating the toys to them

"The teachers and staff are always thankful, from the nursery assistants to the head, and when the kids see these toys their eyes lit up – that's what we do it for, it's those smiles.

"The cost of living crisis has hit us all, I just don't want to see any kids going without so we are always happy to deliver the toys to them."