Meeting set for next hearing of street racing injunction

The case management hearing around street racing, also known as car cruising, will be held before Her Honour Judge Kelly at 10.30am on Wednesday, December 20 at Birmingham District Registry in the Civil Justice Centre at the Priory Courts in Birmingham.

The interim injunction prohibits people from participating, as a driver, a rider or a passenger, in a gathering of two or more people at which some of those present engage in motor racing or motor stunts or other dangerous or obstructive driving.

It covers the whole of the boroughs of Wolverhampton, Dudley, Sandwell and Walsall and anyone breaching it will be in contempt of court and could face penalties including imprisonment, a fine or an order to have their assets seized.

Each council within the borough has also kept a website with full details of the interim injunction, minor amendments and evidence in support of the application.

For Wolverhampton, it can be found at wolverhampton.gov.uk/street-racing-injunction, Walsall at go.walsall.gov.uk/black_country_car_cruising_injunction, Sandwell at sandwell.gov.uk/streetracing, and Dudley at dudley.gov.uk/car-cruising-injunction.

Incidents of street racing should be reported via asbu@wolverhamptonhomes.org.uk or to West Midlands Police on 101.

The application is led by Wolverhampton Council on behalf of Dudley Council, Sandwell Council and Walsall Council, and supported by West Midlands Police.