Annual scheme aims to help recycle trees and raise funds

Compton Care is running the Christmas tree recycling scheme in January, in exchange for a suggested minimum donation of £12.

The charity’s ‘Treecycling’ initiative, now in its fourth year, is open to all living in WV postcodes, plus DY3, WS2,3,6 and 10 postcodes.

Trees will be collected by volunteers from C&W Commercials, Green Co Tree & Hedge Specialists, and Wolverhampton Tree Services between January 6 and 10, before being shredded and turned into biofuel.

Compton Care has once again partnered with JustHelping, an organisation that supports volunteers, businesses and charities to contribute to their community and help the environment.

Its national Christmas tree collection initiative, of which Compton's Treecycling is part of, raises essential funds for both hospices and communities.

Sally Woods, Community & Events Fundraiser at Compton Care, said: “Last year we raised an amazing £8,000 and collected over 600 trees.

"This year we’re hoping to raise even more as we have increased our collection area and have more volunteers and vehicles to collect trees.

“It really is a win-win campaign as you’ll be easily disposing of your unwanted tree in an environmentally-friendly way, and your donation will help us to care for local people and their families.

"A big thank you to our partners, JustHelping, and our friends at C&W Commercials, Green Co Tree & Hedge Specialists, and Wolverhampton Tree Services who are kindly volunteering their time to help us.”

Those wishing to recycle their real Christmas tree through the scheme can book their slot online at comptoncare.org.uk/treecycling.

Bookings can be accepted until midnight on January 4.

For more information, email fundraising@comptoncare.org.uk or call 0300 323 0250.