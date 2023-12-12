Express & Star
Close

Santa run raises almost £3,700 for sight loss charity

A Santa run raised almost £3,700 for a sight loss charity this year.

By Lisa O'Brien
Published
There were a record number of Santas taking part in the event at West Park

The Beacon Centre for the Blind has thanked runners who took part in its annual Santa run in Wolverhampton.

A record-breaking total of 274 participants took part in the 5k event at West Park, with a total of £327.98 raised on the day through fundraising, sales of Beacon’s Made By Fab Lab products and event registration.

Beacon’s fundraising co-ordinator Sarah Dovey said: “We’d like to thank everyone who braved the snow to take part in our Santa run to make a difference for people impacted by sight loss living locally.

"Despite the plunging temperatures we had a record turnout from people wanting to help ensure that no one has to face sight loss alone and we so appreciate everyone’s support.”

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular