Santa run raises almost £3,700 for sight loss charity

The Beacon Centre for the Blind has thanked runners who took part in its annual Santa run in Wolverhampton.

A record-breaking total of 274 participants took part in the 5k event at West Park, with a total of £327.98 raised on the day through fundraising, sales of Beacon’s Made By Fab Lab products and event registration.

Beacon’s fundraising co-ordinator Sarah Dovey said: “We’d like to thank everyone who braved the snow to take part in our Santa run to make a difference for people impacted by sight loss living locally.

"Despite the plunging temperatures we had a record turnout from people wanting to help ensure that no one has to face sight loss alone and we so appreciate everyone’s support.”