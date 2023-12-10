Number of flood alerts issued across region

There is a flood alert in place for the River Worfe, Wesley Brook and Albrighton Brook and their tributaries.

River levels have risen at the Burcote river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall.

There is a warning that flooding of roads and farmland is expected.

It continues: "We expect flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Crackley Bank to Bridgnorth. Other locations that may be affected include Ryton and Burcote.

"Further rainfall is forecast over the next few days. We are closely monitoring the situation. Please avoid using low lying footpaths and bridges near local watercourses and avoid contact with flood water."

There is also a flood alert in place for the River Sow and River Penk in Staffordshire.

The area covers low-lying land and roads between Great Bridgeford and Shugborough on the River Sow, between Coven and Stafford on the River Penk, on the Sandyford Brook, on the Rising Brook, on the Ridings Brook and on the Saredon Brook.

The warning says: "River levels are high but steady at the Milford river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall.

"Consequently, the risk of flooding remains.

"Flooding is affecting low-lying land and roads adjacent to the River Sow between Great Bridgeford and Shugborough, the River Penk between Coven and Stafford, the Sandyford Brook, the Rising Brook, the Ridings Brook and the Saredon Brook.

"Further rainfall is forecast morning Sunday, December 10. We expect river levels to rise in response to this rainfall.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are actively checking river levels and the weather forecast.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths and bridges near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded."

There is also a flood alert in place for Rugeley Trent.

Flooding is affecting low-lying land and roads adjacent to the River Trent between Great Haywood to Yoxall including Rugeley.