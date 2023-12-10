Interested parties sought over estate of Featherstone man who died last year

Ronald James Hilleard died on November 30, 2022, and anyone who believes they could have a claim should contact the solicitor.

A public notice from Honey Legal, said: "Pursuant to the Trustee Act 1925 any persons having a claim against or an interest in the estate of Ronald James Hilleard, late of 29 Brook House Lane, Featherstone, Wolverhampton, West Midlands, WV10 7AW, who died on November 30, 2022, are required to send written particulars thereof to the undersigned on or before 28/01/2024, after which date the estate will be distributed having regard only to the claims and interests of which they have had notice."

Interested parties should contact Honey Legal, 28 Talbot Lane, Leicester, GB, LE1 4LR.